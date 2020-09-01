Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Live Reporting
Andrew Barton and Oli Constable
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J34 for A631 Tinsley Viaduct.
M1 South Yorkshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J34, A631 (Meadowhall), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time