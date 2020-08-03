Live
Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
A dry day with sunny spells, with cloud developing in the afternoon and a few thundery showers later.
Tonight there will be some patchy cloud with the occasional shower, but it will become dry with clear spells as the night progresses:
Teenager dies while swimming in Yorkshire Dales
An 18-year-old man died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a North Yorkshire river on the UK's hottest day of the year, rescue services said.
Emergency services were called to Linton Falls, on the River Wharfe, near Grassington, at about 19:45 on Friday.
Rescue teams attempted to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA) said.
A spokesman for the UWFRA said: "The team were called to an 18-year-old male in difficulty whilst swimming in the River Wharfe at Linton Falls.
"The team co-ordinated the rescue with the fire service. CPR was administered by the rescue services but unfortunately the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Martyn Hughes, a watch manager with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted: "Despite frantic efforts by many, we were unable to save the young man."
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, between J25 for A644 Wakefield Road and J24 for A629.
M62 West Yorkshire - Two lanes closed on M62 westbound between J25, A644 (Brighouse) and J24, A629 (Ainley Top), because of an accident involving two lorries.
