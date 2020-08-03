Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

An 18-year-old man died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a North Yorkshire river on the UK's hottest day of the year, rescue services said.

Wayland Smith/Geograph Copyright: Wayland Smith/Geograph

Emergency services were called to Linton Falls, on the River Wharfe, near Grassington, at about 19:45 on Friday.

Rescue teams attempted to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA) said.

A spokesman for the UWFRA said: "The team were called to an 18-year-old male in difficulty whilst swimming in the River Wharfe at Linton Falls.

"The team co-ordinated the rescue with the fire service. CPR was administered by the rescue services but unfortunately the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martyn Hughes, a watch manager with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted: "Despite frantic efforts by many, we were unable to save the young man."