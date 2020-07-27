Live
Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Live Reporting
Oli Constable
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Will vaccine sceptics make trials a headache?
The NHS soon needs to start flu vaccinations and Covid vaccine trials - but anti-vax attitudes seem to be spreading.Read more
Busy path to Ingleborough summit closed for repair work
A public footpath to the summit of one of Yorkshire's Three Peaks has closed for up to six months for essential repairs.
The path known as High Lot is one of the routes used to climb Ingleborough, near Ingleton in North Yorkshire.
Thousands of people use it to walk from Chapel le Dale to the top of the peak.
A helicopter will be used to help lift the 160 tonnes of gritstone being used to repair the path.
Walkers on the Yorkshire Three Peaks are being asked to use an alternative route to reach the summit.
The route is set to be closed until January but the work could be completed by October, a spokesperson for the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority said.