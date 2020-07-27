Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A public footpath to the summit of one of Yorkshire's Three Peaks has closed for up to six months for essential repairs.

YDNPA Copyright: YDNPA

The path known as High Lot is one of the routes used to climb Ingleborough, near Ingleton in North Yorkshire.

Thousands of people use it to walk from Chapel le Dale to the top of the peak.

A helicopter will be used to help lift the 160 tonnes of gritstone being used to repair the path.

Walkers on the Yorkshire Three Peaks are being asked to use an alternative route to reach the summit.

The route is set to be closed until January but the work could be completed by October, a spokesperson for the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority said.