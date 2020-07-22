Fans have been gathering outside Elland Road as Leeds United prepare to lift the league trophy following their promotion to the Premier League.

Earlier we spoke to one supporter, Dave from Whitby, who said he wanted to come down to relive the memories of 1992 when Leeds last lifted silverware.

“It just seems a lifetime ago. Obviously now it’s for younger people to enjoy, it lives long in the memory. It’s taken some sinking in because it feels so long ago.

“I’m quite happy to come down [during the coronavirus pandemic]. I work in construction so I took precautions there and you’ve got to get on with life regarding Covid-19 and cut out as many risks as possible.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. The club and the city want bigger things and we want this European football nights too.”