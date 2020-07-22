'It seems a lifetime ago' since last silverware win - Fan
Fans have been gathering outside Elland Road as Leeds United prepare to lift the league trophy following their promotion to the Premier League.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Earlier we spoke to one supporter, Dave from Whitby, who said he wanted to come down to relive the memories of 1992 when Leeds last lifted silverware.
“It just seems a lifetime ago. Obviously now it’s for younger people to enjoy, it lives long in the memory. It’s taken some sinking in because it feels so long ago.
“I’m quite happy to come down [during the coronavirus pandemic]. I work in construction so I took precautions there and you’ve got to get on with life regarding Covid-19 and cut out as many risks as possible.
“It’s absolutely fantastic. The club and the city want bigger things and we want this European football nights too.”
Watch: Supporters celebrate outside Elland Road
About 1,000 Leeds United supporters have converged on Elland Road to join in with celebrations as their side are set to lift the Championship trophy.
The Whites won the league last week, but tonight will lift the trophy on the pitch as part of their celebrations.
What did Leeds say about the celebrations?
Leeds United fans were urged to stay at home for the team lifting the Championship trophy later.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Chief executive Angus Kinnear said: "We must consider the health of people in our community before we celebrate".
About 1,000 supporters are outside Elland Road currently hoping to be part of the celebrations.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
'It seems a lifetime ago' since last silverware win - Fan
Fans have been gathering outside Elland Road as Leeds United prepare to lift the league trophy following their promotion to the Premier League.
Earlier we spoke to one supporter, Dave from Whitby, who said he wanted to come down to relive the memories of 1992 when Leeds last lifted silverware.
“It just seems a lifetime ago. Obviously now it’s for younger people to enjoy, it lives long in the memory. It’s taken some sinking in because it feels so long ago.
“I’m quite happy to come down [during the coronavirus pandemic]. I work in construction so I took precautions there and you’ve got to get on with life regarding Covid-19 and cut out as many risks as possible.
“It’s absolutely fantastic. The club and the city want bigger things and we want this European football nights too.”
Watch: Supporters celebrate outside Elland Road
About 1,000 Leeds United supporters have converged on Elland Road to join in with celebrations as their side are set to lift the Championship trophy.
The Whites won the league last week, but tonight will lift the trophy on the pitch as part of their celebrations.
What did Leeds say about the celebrations?
Leeds United fans were urged to stay at home for the team lifting the Championship trophy later.
Chief executive Angus Kinnear said: "We must consider the health of people in our community before we celebrate".
About 1,000 supporters are outside Elland Road currently hoping to be part of the celebrations.
It comes after fans flocked to Leeds city centre to celebrate promotion to the Premier League.
The council echoed his plea while confirming a victory parade will take place after coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
The trophy presentation will be on Sky TV as well as the club's social media channels and TV channel, LUTV.
Mr Kinnear said: "The fight against Covid-19 is not over yet.
"We appreciate the support of fans, as always, and it is heartbreaking that we can't encourage the kind of scenes we all know we should seeing be under different circumstances.
"However, people must consider the negative impact coming out could have on others.
"I promise that when the time is right, we will celebrate in style.
"For now, support Leeds, stay at home."
Fireworks and flares outside Elland Road
Fireworks and flares have been set off outside Elland Road as Leeds United supporters gather to celebrate their team's promotion to the Premier League.
Leeds will lift the trophy later after being crowned champions of the division - but supporters were asked to stay away from the ground because of the coronavirus.
'We'll watch the trophy lift on our phones'
Hundreds of Leeds United fans have been gathering outside Elland Road - on the night when the team will lift the Championship trophy.
Fans were told to stay away from the ground by the police, council and club over fears of spreading the coronavirus.
Lifelong Leeds fan Chris says he’s gone to the ground in the hope of seeing players.
He said: “We’re champions, aren’t we?
“I’ve got no nails following the weekend. That was it, fantastic, but up until that bit I couldn’t watch the last five minutes of every game. It was horrible.
“I’m from Harrogate so we’ve travelled across. We’ve been here since 12:00.
“I’ve got my car round the corner so when it gets too busy, we’re going to get sat in there. We’ve got our flag to go out of the sunroof.
“We’ll watch [the trophy lift] on our phones and give it a cheer when it goes up, but we’ll keep out the way.
“It’s part of history. You’ve got to be close, the team’s there lifting the cup, it’s as close as we can get to it. But safety as well, yeah.”
Fans gather outside Elland Road
Hundreds of Leeds United fans have gathered outside Elland Road, despite numerous calls from the club, council and police to stay away.
The league champions will lift the trophy after 16 years outside the top flight, following their promotion to the Premier League.
But hundreds of fans ignored advice to stay at home and celebrate and instead have gone to the ground.
Fans were also pictured with flags and flares outside Elland Road on Friday night after promotion was confirmed following promotion-rivals West Brom’s defeat to Huddersfield.
Officials asked supporters to not gather at the ground because of worries over the coronavirus.