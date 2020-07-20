Yorkshire scenes
Live

Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Andrew Barton and Oli Constable

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Dashcam footage appeal after teen hurt in crash on A1(M)

    Police have issued an appeal for drivers with dashcam footage of a collision on the A1(M) in South Yorkshire in which a teenage girl was seriously injured to come forward.

    A1(M)
    Copyright: Google

    The 13-year-old was left seriously hurt when the truck she was travelling in crashed down an embankment.

    The Iveco flatbed truck was travelling north near Doncaster when it left the carriageway at about 11:00 on Friday, according to police.

    The teenager was taken to hospital and the driver was uninjured.

    Anyone who saw what happened, or who has dashcam footage of the vehicle before the collision, is being urged to contact police.

Back to top