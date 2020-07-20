Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Live
Dashcam footage appeal after teen hurt in crash on A1(M)
Police have issued an appeal for drivers with dashcam footage of a collision on the A1(M) in South Yorkshire in which a teenage girl was seriously injured to come forward.
The 13-year-old was left seriously hurt when the truck she was travelling in crashed down an embankment.
The Iveco flatbed truck was travelling north near Doncaster when it left the carriageway at about 11:00 on Friday, according to police.
The teenager was taken to hospital and the driver was uninjured.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who has dashcam footage of the vehicle before the collision, is being urged to contact police.