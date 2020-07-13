Live
Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Murder arrest after woman found dead at Doncaster home
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house.
The 35-year-old was pronounced dead by paramedics after she was found unconscious at the home in Thorne Road, Doncaster, at about 21:30 BST on Saturday, South Yorkshire Police said.
A post-mortem examination was due to take place later, the force said.
A 38-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.