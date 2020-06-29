Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after a man was stabbed to death.

Family handout Copyright: Family handout

Stephen Riley, 43, was found injured in Darley Avenue, Barnsley, at about 23:00 BST on Friday and died in hospital.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Riley (pictured above) died from a single stab wound to the chest.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman, from Barnsley, was arrested on Sunday night. A 37-year-old man from the town earlier held on suspicion of murder remains in custody.