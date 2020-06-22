Live
Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Live Reporting
Oli Constable
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
There'll be a good deal of dry and sunny weather around in Yorkshire today.
It'll be breezy at times, though, with a moderate south-westerly wind.
It'll also be a rather warm day.
This evening will be dry and fine with late spells of sunshine.
Plenty of clear spells into the night with winds falling light:
Body found in search for missing North Yorkshire woman
Police searching for a missing 25-year-old woman from North Yorkshire say they've found a body.
The woman's body was found near Bedale yesterday afternoon by officers searching for Zoe Zaremba (pictured), according to North Yorkshire Police.
Ms Zaremba, from Aiskew, near Bedale, was last seen at her home on Saturday 13 June and was reported missing the following day.
While the body hasn't yet been formally identified, Ms Zaremba's family has been informed, police say.
A police helicopter, dog units, mountain rescue and rural watch volunteers have all been involved in trying to find Ms Zaremba over the past week.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, from J30 for A642 to J29 for M1 J42.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M62 westbound from J30, A642 (Rothwell) to J29, M1 J42 (Lofthouse), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, from J27 for M621 to M606.
M62 West Yorkshire - Two lanes blocked and it's very slow on M62 westbound from J27, M621 (Gildersome) to M606, because of an accident and debris on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time