Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Shops in England selling non-essential goods can reopen today for the first time in almost three months.

John Lewis Copyright: John Lewis

While food shops, pharmacies and other essential retailers have been open throughout lockdown, non-essential stores have been locked since 23 March.

This includes retailers offering clothes, toys, books and electronics - as well as record shops, tailors, auction houses, photography studios and indoor markets.

The government says they must meet Covid-19 guidelines to keep shoppers and workers safe, but Boris Johnson has urged people to "shop with confidence".

He said he was "very optimistic" about stores reopening - although acknowledged that retailers did not know whether there will be a "huge wave of customers" or a "trickle".

The unlocking comes as face coverings become compulsory when travelling on public transport in England from Monday. Children under the age of 11 will be exempt, and the rules might be waived for people who have a legitimate health reason for not wearing one.

However, face coverings in shops will not be mandatory, with retailers hoping their introduction of an array of other safety measures will be sufficient.