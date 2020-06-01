Coronavirus in Yorkshire: Latest updates

Live
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
We're in for another fine morning with plenty of sunshine.
In the afternoon, it will stay dry but areas of cloud will develop, with temperatures getting up to 21C.
It will stay fine this evening with plenty of late sunshine. Overnight will be dry with long clear spells.
Primary schools reopening as parents remain wary
By Sean Coughlan
BBC News family and education correspondent
Classes resume for some pupils in England after 10 weeks but a number of schools will stay shut.Read more
Litter and toilet roll left at Yorkshire beauty spots
Crowds of visitors have left mounds of litter including used toilet roll and nappies at Yorkshire beauty spots, angry residents have said.
Hundreds of people flocked outdoors to enjoy the weather with concerns social distancing guidance was being flouted.
In Ilkley, West Yorkshire, toilet roll and dirty nappies were left dumped behind bushes and trees.
On Saturday, groups gathered on the banks of the town's River Wharfe (pictured above) with people jumping off the bridge into the water.
Councillor Anne Hawkesworth described the scenes as "deplorable" while local resident Andrew Dobson, 46, said the area was left an "eyesore".
Meanwhile, a tweet by North York Moors National Park on Sunday said: "There are no poo pixies or litter fairies here.
"Our rangers (pictured above) spent this morning at a beauty spot collecting 20 bags of rubbish, including nappies, socks, shoes, towels, chairs, gas canisters, BBQs, beer bottles, food and broken glass.
"Please do your bit and take your litter home."