Coronavirus in Yorkshire: Latest updates

Andrew Barton and Oli Constable

  Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    We're in for another fine morning with plenty of sunshine.

    In the afternoon, it will stay dry but areas of cloud will develop, with temperatures getting up to 21C.

    It will stay fine this evening with plenty of late sunshine. Overnight will be dry with long clear spells.

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J39 for A636 Denby Dale Road Wakefield to J40 for A638 Wakefield Road Ossett.

    M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J39, A636 (Wakefield) to J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.

  5. Litter and toilet roll left at Yorkshire beauty spots

    Crowds of visitors have left mounds of litter including used toilet roll and nappies at Yorkshire beauty spots, angry residents have said.

    Hundreds of people flocked outdoors to enjoy the weather with concerns social distancing guidance was being flouted.

    In Ilkley, West Yorkshire, toilet roll and dirty nappies were left dumped behind bushes and trees.

    On Saturday, groups gathered on the banks of the town's River Wharfe (pictured above) with people jumping off the bridge into the water.

    Councillor Anne Hawkesworth described the scenes as "deplorable" while local resident Andrew Dobson, 46, said the area was left an "eyesore".

    Meanwhile, a tweet by North York Moors National Park on Sunday said: "There are no poo pixies or litter fairies here.

    "Our rangers (pictured above) spent this morning at a beauty spot collecting 20 bags of rubbish, including nappies, socks, shoes, towels, chairs, gas canisters, BBQs, beer bottles, food and broken glass.

    "Please do your bit and take your litter home."

