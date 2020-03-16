Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Yorkshire scenes
By Andrew Barton and Oli Constable

All times stated are UK

  1. Super League clubs and RFL to meet over coronavirus

    Super League clubs are due to meet in Huddersfield later to decide whether to suspend the season because of coronavirus.

    Castleford Tigers fans
    Copyright: Reuters/Molly Darlington

    Matches were played over the weekend despite most other sports being postponed or cancelled.

    Rugby Football League (RFL) chief executive Ralph Rimmer said they had "adhered to the guidelines" set out by government in allowing games to go ahead.

    There are currently no positive tests for the virus in rugby league, he added.

    Club representatives say they're hoping for government guidance to help them make the most appropriate decision at today's meeting

    Mike Smith, chief executive of Hull KR, says: "All Super League clubs will be at there. The RFL will be in attendance as well as the Super League board.

    "So that will be a constructive meeting to decide how we go forward - whether there's a short or long-term fixture suspension."

