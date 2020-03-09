Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in Sheffield have urged the killers to "do what is right" and come forward.

The 23-year-old was found with multiple stab wounds at a property on Woodthorpe Road shortly after 20:00 on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police said more officers would be carrying out house-to-house inquiries and searches.

Det Insp Scott Harrison said the victim's family had been informed and a post-mortem examination was due to be carried out.

He said inquiries were "progressing at speed" and asked for any witnesses to come forward.

Det Insp Harrison urged "the people who inflicted this attack" to "do what is right and speak to us, consider the impact this man's death has had on his family and the community".