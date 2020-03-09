Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
By Andrew Barton and Oli Constable
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be generally running on time.
Pedometer-eating pig's poo starts farm fire
A peckish pig who swallowed a pedometer ended up sparking a fire in its pen.
Fire crews were called to a farm near Bramham, Leeds, at about 14:00 on Saturday after copper from the pedometer's batteries apparently reacted with the pig's excrement and dry bedding.
The pedometers were being used on pigs to prove they were free-range. No pigs or people were hurt in the fire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had gone to "save the bacon".
Sheffield stabbing murder detective appeals to killers
Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in Sheffield have urged the killers to "do what is right" and come forward.
The 23-year-old was found with multiple stab wounds at a property on Woodthorpe Road shortly after 20:00 on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made. Police said more officers would be carrying out house-to-house inquiries and searches.
Det Insp Scott Harrison said the victim's family had been informed and a post-mortem examination was due to be carried out.
He said inquiries were "progressing at speed" and asked for any witnesses to come forward.
Det Insp Harrison urged "the people who inflicted this attack" to "do what is right and speak to us, consider the impact this man's death has had on his family and the community".