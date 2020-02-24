Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Watch: Monday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Lisa Gallagher
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It's a cold and a wet start to the day with snow for many of us.
Most of the settling snow will be on the higher ground, though it may fall at lower levels; however, it will turn to rain as it clears away to the east.
This afternoon it will brighten up, though we will still see some blustery showers in places.
Temperatures will get up to about 13C or 14C:
Delays after car overturns between Wetherby and Leeds
There are traffic delays this morning on the A58 near Wetherby after a car overturned.
It happened a short time ago near Scarcroft.
It's not known yet whether anyone was injured in the incident.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe accident, at J40 for A638 Wakefield Road Ossett.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and queues on M1 northbound at J40, A638 (Ossett), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J56 for B6275 Hang Bank.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - A1(M) lane closed on entry slip road and queues southbound at J56, B6275 (Barton), because of a break down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be generally running on time.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Coronavirus patients taken to Sheffield for treatement
Four cruise ship passengers flown to Britain on Saturday have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 13.
They were among 30 repatriated Britons and two Irish citizens beginning a 14-day quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral.
The four UK nationals caught the virus on the Diamond Princess liner in Japan, England's chief medical officer said.
They have now been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres.
Two patients are in the Royal Hallamshire in Sheffield, one is in the Royal in Liverpool and a fourth was transferred to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, NHS England said.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J27 for M621 and J28 for A653 Dewsbury Road.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and queues on M62 eastbound between J27, M621 (Gildersome) and J28, A653 (Tingley), because of flooding.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J53 for A66.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - A1(M) exit slip road closed southbound at J53, A66 (Scotch Corner), because of snow.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Flood warnings issued as snow and rain fall on Yorkshire
More than 20 flood warnings are in place across Yorkshire this morning as heavy rain and snow is falling on much of the county.
The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for rain and snow for much of the region between 02:00 and 15:00.
Most of the flood warnings are for North Yorkshire, with 10 of them covering the York area.
Over the weekend, parts of Yorkshire were flooded for the third successive weekend, following Storms Ciara and Dennis earlier in the month.
However the EA says it is "quietly comfortable" about the risk of flooding
Frank Deplanter, from the Environment Agency, said flood defences were protecting about 2,000 properties in York.
He said the River Ouse would peak at a similar level seen during Storm Dennis last weekend with some flooding for the "usual suspects".
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A66 County Durham both ways
A66 County Durham both ways severe disruption, between A67 and A1.
A66 County Durham - Snow and Impassable on A66 between the A67 junction in Bowes and the A1(M) J53 Scotch Corner junction in Scotch Corner.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J33 for A630 Catcliffe to J32 for M18.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and queues on M1 southbound from J33, A630 (Catcliffe) to J32 M18, because of a break down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time