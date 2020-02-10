Live
Yorkshire flooding: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Envelope update
Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, at J37 for A628 Whinby Road Barnsley.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and queues on M1 northbound at J37, A628 (Barnsley), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A684 North Yorkshire both ways
A684 North Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, from Greenacres to Station Road.
A684 North Yorkshire - A684 in Morton On Swale closed and it's slow in both directions from the Greenacres junction to the Station Road junction, because of flooding.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J39 for A636 Denby Dale Road Wakefield and J40 for A638 Wakefield Road Ossett.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and queues on M1 northbound between J39, A636 (Wakefield) and J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a break down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Flooding shuts schools closed across Calder Valley
A number of schools are closed this morning after yesterday's flooding in the Calder Valley area.
According to Calderdale Council's web the following schools have been closed:
Meanwhile, Stubbings Infant School, in Hebden Bridge, says it will open at 10:00.
For full and up-to-date list of school closures please click here.
Storm Ciara: More than 95 flood warnings still in place
More than 95 flood warnings are in place across Yorkshire this morning after Storm Ciara brought heavy rain and strong winds yesterday.
Downpours and gusts up to 97mph caused widespread flooding and travel disruption across the UK on Sunday.
In Yorkshire the worst hit areas were the Yorkshire Dales and the Calder Valley in West Yorkshire where a number of homes and business were flooded.
Further rain is expected throughout today and the MET Office has warned people in North and West Yorkshire to expect snow and ice from 15:00.
The Environment Agency says "River levels remain high but are now falling.
"Whilst further showers are forecast throughout today we do not expect these to cause significant impact to river levels, which should continue to fall."