Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Students at the University of York are due to be given updated health and hygiene advice today as it continues to reassure people over the coronavirus outbreak.

A Chinese student from the university and their relative were confirmed as the first two cases of the virus in the UK last week.

They continue to be treated at a specialist infectious diseases unit at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

The two, whose diagnosis was announced on Friday, were taken to hospital from Staycity Aparthotel on York's Paragon Street, with witnesses reporting seeing paramedics in "white quarantine suits".

Sharon Stoltz, City of York Council's director of health, said: "The risk to people in York remains very low."

University leaders say its coronavirus incident response team is meeting regularly and is working with Public Health England.

Public Health England said it was making good progress tracing people who had come into close contact with the two people.