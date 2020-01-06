Yorkshire scenes

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at J40 for A638 Wakefield Road Ossett.

    M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 northbound at J40, A638 (Ossett), because of debris on the road.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Back to top