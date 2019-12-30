Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

An investigation's been launched by police after a man was stabbed in Sheffield city centre.

The attack happened at about 04:25 on Sunday morning near Barker's Pool, leaving the victim seriously hurt.

He remains in a serious but stable condition, according to police.

Officers say this was an "isolated" incident, but additional patrols are nevertheless being carried out in the area.

An increased police presence would remain in the area while police continued their inquiries, the force added.