Yorkshire scenes
Live

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Andrew Barton

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Man stabbed in Sheffield city centre

    An investigation's been launched by police after a man was stabbed in Sheffield city centre.

    Barkers Pool, Sheffield
    Copyright: Google

    The attack happened at about 04:25 on Sunday morning near Barker's Pool, leaving the victim seriously hurt.

    He remains in a serious but stable condition, according to police.

    Officers say this was an "isolated" incident, but additional patrols are nevertheless being carried out in the area.

    An increased police presence would remain in the area while police continued their inquiries, the force added.

  2. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services to and from our main stations appear to be generally running on time.

    However:

    • The 08:42 Leeds to Newcastle service has been cancelled
    • The 08:51 Leeds to Edinburgh service has been cancelled
    • The 09:07 York to Newcastle service has been cancelled
    • The 09:09 Leeds to Nottingham service has been cancelled
    • The 09:10 Wakefield Westgate to Leeds service has been cancelled
    • The 09:21 York to Edinburgh service has been cancelled
    • The 09:42 Leeds to Newcastle service has been cancelled
    • The 10:06 Sheffield to Nottingham service has been cancelled
    • The 10:07 York to Newcastle service has been cancelled

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  3. Police officers attacked responding to domestic incident

    Investigations are continuing after four police officers were attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Hull.

    Coleman Street
    Copyright: Google

    The officers called for back-up and a suspect was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning, according to Humberside Police.

    A "code zero" call-out was made - the radio call-sign used by officers who need urgent assistance, the force says.

    One person remains in custody on suspicion of assaulting police officers on Coleman Street, police say.

Back to top