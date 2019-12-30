Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
By Andrew Barton
Man stabbed in Sheffield city centre
An investigation's been launched by police after a man was stabbed in Sheffield city centre.
The attack happened at about 04:25 on Sunday morning near Barker's Pool, leaving the victim seriously hurt.
He remains in a serious but stable condition, according to police.
Officers say this was an "isolated" incident, but additional patrols are nevertheless being carried out in the area.
An increased police presence would remain in the area while police continued their inquiries, the force added.
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services to and from our main stations appear to be generally running on time.
Police officers attacked responding to domestic incident
Investigations are continuing after four police officers were attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Hull.
The officers called for back-up and a suspect was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning, according to Humberside Police.
A "code zero" call-out was made - the radio call-sign used by officers who need urgent assistance, the force says.
One person remains in custody on suspicion of assaulting police officers on Coleman Street, police say.