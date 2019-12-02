Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
By Andrew Barton
Sheffield road closed due to 'serious' crash
A road in Sheffield is closed this morning following a "serious" crash between a bus and a pedestrian.
It's outside the One Stop shop, near the junction with Beaver Hill Road.
South Yorkshire Police say officers were called to the scene at about 07:35.
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
After a cold start, this morning will be dry with hazy sunshine at times.
This afternoon will become cloudy but should stay dry.
Tonight is expected to stay dry with cloud breaking to leave a few clear intervals:
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at J41 for A650.
M1 West Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and queues on M1 northbound at J41, A650 (Carrgate), because of a break down.
Severe disruption: M621 West Yorkshire westbound
M621 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J7 for A61.
M621 West Yorkshire - M621 exit slip road closed and queues westbound at J7, A61 (Stourton), because of a police investigation.
Schools due to reopen after winter virus outbreaks
A number of schools in West Yorkshire are due to re-open today after they were closed last week because of the norovirus winter vomiting bug.
The schools include Leeds City Academy and Leeds East Academy, as well as Beckfoot Oak bank and Beechcliffe Special School in Bradford.
A number of other schools across Yorkshire have been shut in the past couple of weeks following similar outbreaks.
Public Health England said it expects such illnesses to circulate in schools at this time and good hand hygiene could help prevent norovirus spreading.
No Sheffield-Rotherham tram-train service
If you're planning to use the tram-train between Sheffield and Rotherham this morning, it looks like you'll have to change your plans.
"Power issues" have hit the line and no services are currently running:
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, the vast majority of services appear to be generally running on time.
Appeal after two men killed as car hits tree
Police are appealing for witnesses after two men died when the car they were travelling in hit a tree in North Yorkshire.
The men, aged 21 and 26, were in a silver Ford Focus which crashed on the A19 at Whitley, on Friday night. They died at the scene, North Yorkshire Police said.
The car was travelling north on a stretch of the road between Doncaster and Selby.
Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact police.