Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Sheffield road closed due to 'serious' crash

    A road in Sheffield is closed this morning following a "serious" crash between a bus and a pedestrian.

    Retford Road
    Copyright: Google

    It's outside the One Stop shop, near the junction with Beaver Hill Road.

    South Yorkshire Police say officers were called to the scene at about 07:35.

    More information as we get it...

    Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at J41 for A650.

    M1 West Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and queues on M1 northbound at J41, A650 (Carrgate), because of a break down.

    Severe disruption: M621 West Yorkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M621 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J7 for A61.

    M621 West Yorkshire - M621 exit slip road closed and queues westbound at J7, A61 (Stourton), because of a police investigation.

  5. Schools due to reopen after winter virus outbreaks

    A number of schools in West Yorkshire are due to re-open today after they were closed last week because of the norovirus winter vomiting bug.

    Norovirus
    Copyright: Science Photo Library

    The schools include Leeds City Academy and Leeds East Academy, as well as Beckfoot Oak bank and Beechcliffe Special School in Bradford.

    A number of other schools across Yorkshire have been shut in the past couple of weeks following similar outbreaks.

    Public Health England said it expects such illnesses to circulate in schools at this time and good hand hygiene could help prevent norovirus spreading.

  6. No Sheffield-Rotherham tram-train service

    BBC News Travel

    If you're planning to use the tram-train between Sheffield and Rotherham this morning, it looks like you'll have to change your plans.

    "Power issues" have hit the line and no services are currently running:

  7. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, the vast majority of services appear to be generally running on time.

    However:

    • The 08:31 York to Glasgow Central service has been cancelled
    • The 08:40 Hull to Manchester Piccadilly service has been cancelled
    • The 08:41 Bradford Forster Square to Skipton service has been cancelled
    • The 08:52 York to Manchester Airport service has been cancelled
    • The 09:11 York to Burley Park service has been cancelled
    • The 09:18 Leeds to Manchester Airport service has been cancelled
    • The 09:38 Leeds to Lincoln service has been cancelled
    • The 09:40 Leeds to Manchester Piccadilly service has been cancelled

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  8. Appeal after two men killed as car hits tree

    Police are appealing for witnesses after two men died when the car they were travelling in hit a tree in North Yorkshire.

    A19
    Copyright: Google

    The men, aged 21 and 26, were in a silver Ford Focus which crashed on the A19 at Whitley, on Friday night. They died at the scene, North Yorkshire Police said.

    The car was travelling north on a stretch of the road between Doncaster and Selby.

    Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact police.

