Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Union leaders have welcomed a decision not to go ahead with plans to transfer NHS porters, cleaners, security staff and others into a private company.

Unison said the move by Bradford NHS Trust ended the threat of "backdoor privatisation" which was set to affect about 600 lower-paid workers.

Its members were set to walk out over the plans, but action was called off in August after talks progressed.

The trust said it had decided not to continue with plans for a new company.

It had proposed to set up an NHS-owned company for its estates, called Bradford Healthcare Facilities Management Ltd (BHFML).

But Mel Pickup, chief executive of Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "The new company will not be established.

Unison general secretary Dave Prentis said: "This is extremely good news for the staff who will continue to be employed by the NHS."