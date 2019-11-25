Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
By Andrew Barton
Union welcomes NHS trust's decision to keep Bradford staff
Union leaders have welcomed a decision not to go ahead with plans to transfer NHS porters, cleaners, security staff and others into a private company.
Unison said the move by Bradford NHS Trust ended the threat of "backdoor privatisation" which was set to affect about 600 lower-paid workers.
Its members were set to walk out over the plans, but action was called off in August after talks progressed.
The trust said it had decided not to continue with plans for a new company.
It had proposed to set up an NHS-owned company for its estates, called Bradford Healthcare Facilities Management Ltd (BHFML).
But Mel Pickup, chief executive of Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "The new company will not be established.
Unison general secretary Dave Prentis said: "This is extremely good news for the staff who will continue to be employed by the NHS."
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be generally running on time.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Arrests over suspected Doncaster 'hit-and-run' death
Four people have been arrested in connection with a crash in Doncaster in which a 29-year-old man died.
He was found injured in the carriageway of the A630 High Road, Warmsworth, at about midnight on Friday.
He died at the scene. Police believe he had been hit by a car which did not stop.
Two men, aged 29 and 23, both from Doncaster, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain in custody.
A 47-year-old man, also from Doncaster, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
A 21-year-old woman, from Denaby Main, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
Both have been released under investigation.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J30 for A616 Worksop to J31 for A57 Worksop Road Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J30, A616 (Worksop) to J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
