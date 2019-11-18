Yorkshire scenes

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Oli Constable

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, from J31 for A57 Worksop Road Sheffield to J30 for A616 Worksop.

    M1 South Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and it's slow on M1 southbound from J31, A57 (Sheffield) to J30, A616 (Worksop), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Back to top