Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Posted at 7:417:41Envelope updateSevere accident: M1 South Yorkshire southboundBBC News TravelM1 South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, from J31 for A57 Worksop Road Sheffield to J30 for A616 Worksop.M1 South Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and it's slow on M1 southbound from J31, A57 (Sheffield) to J30, A616 (Worksop), because of an accident.To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
By Oli Constable
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Envelope update
Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, from J31 for A57 Worksop Road Sheffield to J30 for A616 Worksop.
M1 South Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and it's slow on M1 southbound from J31, A57 (Sheffield) to J30, A616 (Worksop), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time