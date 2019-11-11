Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Rotherham at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to a property on Denman Street at about 09:30 on Sunday evening after reports a man had been seriously injured.

A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been formally identified and a post-mortem examination has not yet taken place, according to police.

A 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman from the Rotherham area have been arrested on suspicion of murder and both are currently in custody.

A police cordon on Denman Street is expected to remain in place for most of today, according to police

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the Denman Street area on Sunday evening.