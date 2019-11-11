Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton and Oli Constable
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at J37 for A628 Whinby Road Barnsley.
M1 South Yorkshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J37, A628 (Barnsley), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
Murder arrests over man's death in Rotherham
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Rotherham at the weekend.
Emergency services were called to a property on Denman Street at about 09:30 on Sunday evening after reports a man had been seriously injured.
A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has not yet been formally identified and a post-mortem examination has not yet taken place, according to police.
A 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman from the Rotherham area have been arrested on suspicion of murder and both are currently in custody.
A police cordon on Denman Street is expected to remain in place for most of today, according to police
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the Denman Street area on Sunday evening.
Tram train services remain suspended
The tram train service in Sheffield and Rotherham remains suspended this morning due to flooding.
Part of the line was damaged between Meadowhall and Rotherham Parkgate at the end of last week, with floodwater covering the track.
The yellow route also won't be serving Meadowhall, according to operator Stagecoach.
Schoolboy interviews D-Day veteran
Jack Mortimer, 96, meets Leeds schoolboy Sinar, 10, discuss what the day represents.
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
Today bright or sunny intervals will be followed by windy blustery showers.
Rain is expected early this morning and then again this afternoon.
Tonight will be windy and chilly with broken cloud and clear intervals.
Looking further ahead, Thursday could bring heavy rain.
Rotherham school to crowdfund for flooding repairs
A school severely damaged by flooding in Kilnhurst, Rotherham is to remain closed as parents have begun crowdfunding to pay for repairs.
The full extent of the damage hasn't yet been assessed, but pictures from the BBC helicopter show the primary school completely surrounded by floodwater.
A crowdfunding page has been set up by the Friends of Kilnhurst Primary to raise money for repairs and replacement items at the school.
At least £5,000 has been raised over the weekend, beating their target of £3,000.
Hull murder probe: Ronald Portz named as victim
A man found dead in a property in Hull at the weekend has been named by police. in Hull at the weekend has been named by police.
The body of Ronald Portz, 30, was discovered at an address on Dodthorpe shortly before 01:00 on Saturday.
Police said they had been granted a 36-hour extension to question a woman who was in custody on suspicion of murder.
Detectives said they believed it was "an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public" and Mr Portz's family was being supported by officers.