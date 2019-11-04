Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Yorkshire scenes
By Andrew Barton

  1. 'Police incident' in Leeds closes part of motorway

    Part of a busy city centre motorway in Leeds is closed this morning due to a "police incident".

    M621
    Copyright: Highways England

    Highways England say the M621 is closed Eastbound between Junction 3 (Meadow Road) and Junction 4.

    West Yorkshire Police are asking drivers to find an alternative route.

    A diversion is in place. You can click here to see the details.

  2. Murder arrest after woman's death in Halifax

    A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman found unconscious in a West Yorkshire street died.

    Silver Street, Halifax
    Copyright: Google

    The 26-year-old woman had been injured in a fight in Silver Street, Halifax, West Yorkshire, at about 02:15 on Sunday morning.

    She was taken to hospital and died a short time later. Her cause of death is not yet known.

    Officers said the 26-year-old arrested man was in custody and a cordon was in place on Silver Street for forensic examinations to be carried out.

