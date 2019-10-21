Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton
All times stated are UK
Blades striker Oli McBurnie charged with drink-driving
BBC Sport
Sheffield United's record £20m signing Oli McBurnie has been charged with drink-driving in Leeds on Friday.
The 23-year-old Scotland international striker joined the Blades from Swansea in August and has scored one goal in eight Premier League appearances.
His team face Arsenal in the Premier League at Bramall Lane on Monday night.
West Yorkshire Police said McBurnie would appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on 6 November over the incident in the early hours of Friday morning.
BBC Sport has contacted Sheffield United but they are not making any comment.
Pacer trains: Politicians call for passenger compensation
Politicians in northern England are demanding passengers still having to use the much criticised Pacer trains should be offered reduced fares.
Sheffield mayor Dan Jarvis and Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake, have told train operator Northern that using the ageing units is unacceptable.
Pacers are 1980s-built railbuses meant as a short-term alternative for trains.
Northern had planned to withdraw them all by the end of this year.
The much-derided Pacers were originally constructed from the body of a bus frame and intended to have a maximum lifespan of 20 years.
