Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Sheffield United's record £20m signing Oli McBurnie has been charged with drink-driving in Leeds on Friday.

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The 23-year-old Scotland international striker joined the Blades from Swansea in August and has scored one goal in eight Premier League appearances.

His team face Arsenal in the Premier League at Bramall Lane on Monday night.

West Yorkshire Police said McBurnie would appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on 6 November over the incident in the early hours of Friday morning.

BBC Sport has contacted Sheffield United but they are not making any comment.