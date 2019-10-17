Leeds United at 100: LUFC centenary celebrations

Welcome to live coverage of a day of celebrations to mark Leeds United's centenary.

Lots of events are being held across the city - in fact, some are already under way.

This morning, supporters who share a birthday with the club gathered at its birthplace, Salem Chapel, to mark the very special occasion.

Later, there'll be a civic reception at Leeds Civic Hall with key speeches from club luminaries such as Andrea Radrizzani. Eddie Gray, Terry Cooper, Trevor Cherry and Joe Jordan.

Meanwhile, tonight, there's an exclusive black tie dinner featuring legendary players of the past.

And, of course, for the fans, there'll be a party in Millennium Square between 15:00 and 18:00.

