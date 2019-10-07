Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Live

  1. Attempted murder arrest after bus driver stabbed

    A bus driver is recovering after being stabbed in the centre of Sheffield at the weekend.

    Arundel Gate
    Police were called to Arundel Gate at 13:50 on Sunday after reports of a 40-year-old man being stabbed in what they believed was an attempted robbery.

    South Yorkshire Police said a 17-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

    First Bus thanked members of the public who helped the driver and detained the teenager at the scene. The driver was taken to hospital but later discharged.

    First South Yorkshire said the driver was waiting to take over the bus at Arundel Gate when he was stabbed in the lower back.

