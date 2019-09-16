Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
By Andrew Barton
Disorderly hen and stag parties in York targeted
Disorderly hen and stag parties are facing a crackdown from City of York Council in its bid to make the city centre safer at night.
According to a report, York's evening economy is now "both vibrant and challenging".
"The challenges are most sharply expressed when hen and stag parties use the city centre," it said.
Council Leader Keith Aspden said: "The authority must look at ways of reducing anti-social behaviour and support a safer city centre", he said.
The city is set to bid for Purple Flag status - a scheme that "recognises excellence in the management of city centres at night".
It is investing more than £80.000 in the project over the next two years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Watch: Monday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Lisa Gallagher
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It will be a dry and fine day today with temperatures up to 18C in places.
This evening there will be clear skies and lots of sunshine and it should stay dry overnight.
Accident on A64 near Tadcaster causing long delays
A serious collision has closed the A64 eastbound near Tadcaster.
Emergency services are currently at the scene and there are long delays as a result.
The road is closed between the A659 and A162.
A diversion is in place through Tadcaster.
Police say traffic is currently backed up to the A1(M) J43 M1 interchange and is heavy on the diversion route through Tadcaster and the A162 approaching the A64.
The westbound carriageway was also closed but has now been reopened.
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Friday morning, most services appear to be running to time.
However:
Council sends rape victim's email to hundreds
A council accidentally sent the contact details of hundreds of people, including a rape victim, in an email about a strip club licence renewal.
Sheffield City Council apologised after it disclosed the email addresses of people who had commented on Spearmint Rhino's application to each other.
One of those affected was Sammy Woodhouse, a victim of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham. In a tweet, she said the authority were "absolute fools".
Ms Woodhouse, who waived her right to anonymity to help other victims of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham, said the email update was sent to 300 people, who could all see each other's details.
Steve Lonnia, head of licensing at Sheffield City Council, said: "We unreservedly apologise for this error, which led to the disclosure of the personal email addresses of consultees in the Spearmint Rhino licensing application.
He said the council would now review the way communications of this kind were made.
It comes as a decision on whether to renew the venue's Sexual Entertainment Licence is due to be taken today.
Man charged with murder after Huddersfield street death
A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of 21-year-old woman in Huddersfield, police say.
Bethany Fields, from Leeds, was found on Fitzwilliam Street, Huddersfield, at about 18:10 last Thursday.
She died at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.
Paul Crowther, of Elm Way, in Birstall, has been remanded in custody to appear before Huddersfield Magistrates later this morning.
He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.
Severe accident: M18 South Yorkshire northbound
M18 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, at J2 for A1.
M18 South Yorkshire - M18 partially blocked and it's slow northbound at J2 A1(M) Doncaster By Pass J35, because of an accident.
Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, at J44 for A64 York.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - A1(M) Aberford By Pass exit slip road to A64 Eastbound closed and queues northbound at J44, A64 (York), because of a accident on the A64.
