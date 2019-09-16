Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Disorderly hen and stag parties are facing a crackdown from City of York Council in its bid to make the city centre safer at night.

According to a report, York's evening economy is now "both vibrant and challenging".

"The challenges are most sharply expressed when hen and stag parties use the city centre," it said.

Council Leader Keith Aspden said: "The authority must look at ways of reducing anti-social behaviour and support a safer city centre", he said.

The city is set to bid for Purple Flag status - a scheme that "recognises excellence in the management of city centres at night".

It is investing more than £80.000 in the project over the next two years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.