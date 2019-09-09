Yorkshire scenes
Live

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Andrew Barton

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. Three charged with murder after man found dead in house

    Three men have been charged with murder after the body of a man was found at a house in Wakefield.

    Police on Brighton Street
    Copyright: PA Media

    The body of 42-year-old Jonathan Dews, from Batley, was found at a house on Brighton Street on Friday after police were called to reports of a fire.

    Scott Crutchley, 24, of Westgate, Wakefield, Jordan Metcalfe, 24, of Fairland Avenue, Pontefract and Nathan Redmond, 21, of Brighton Street, Wakefield, have all been charged with murder.

    All three are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates court later this morning.

    West Yorkshire Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time or and heard any disturbance from the house on Brighton Street or saw any suspicious behaviour to come forward.

    A post-mortem examination is due to take place today to establish the cause of death.

Back to top