Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Climate change campaigners are blocking a major road in Sheffield in protest over the widening of the city’s ring road. The group Extinction Rebellion is disrupting traffic around the Bridgehouses Roundabout. It says Sheffield City Council’s move to widen the ring road undermines its declaration of a climate emergency and will increase air pollution and climate emissions. In a statement the group said: "We demand all levels of government take radical action on the climate emergency, Sheffield City Council can do this by ceasing their expansion of the ring road." Councillor Mark Jones said: "In the short-term, we anticipate the road widening will improve local\nair quality and enable us to meet the ambitious targets we have set ourselves. "Cycling groups have also been supportive of these changes."
Gay activist to be honoured with Sheffield sculpture
Plans for a sculpture in Sheffield to honour a socialist poet and gay activist have been announced.
Edward Carpenter, who died in 1929, campaigned on issues of equality and sexual freedom.
Organisers said artist Maggi Hambling had agreed to create a permanent memorial to recognise "his historical and social importance" and association with the city.
Friends of Edward Carpenter said it was raising £175,000 for the project.
Temporary food bank still going 30 years on
A food bank set up as an emergency measure in 1989 is still feeding people 30 years on.
Lincoln Community Larder was launched by Mary Eckmyre to help people "in crisis" who could not afford food.
She later moved to America but decades on families are still turning to the food bank for help.
In 2018 it helped feed 3,562 people including 1,007 children. By July this year it had given food parcels to 2,677 people.
Three charged with murder after man found dead in house
Three men have been charged with murder after the body of a man was found at a house in Wakefield.
The body of 42-year-old Jonathan Dews, from Batley, was found at a house on Brighton Street on Friday after police were called to reports of a fire.
Scott Crutchley, 24, of Westgate, Wakefield, Jordan Metcalfe, 24, of Fairland Avenue, Pontefract and Nathan Redmond, 21, of Brighton Street, Wakefield, have all been charged with murder.
All three are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates court later this morning.
West Yorkshire Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time or and heard any disturbance from the house on Brighton Street or saw any suspicious behaviour to come forward.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place today to establish the cause of death.