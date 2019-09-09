Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Climate change campaigners are blocking a major road in Sheffield in protest over the widening of the city’s ring road.

The group Extinction Rebellion is disrupting traffic around the Bridgehouses Roundabout.

It says Sheffield City Council’s move to widen the ring road undermines its declaration of a climate emergency and will increase air pollution and climate emissions.

In a statement the group said: "We demand all levels of government take radical action on the climate emergency, Sheffield City Council can do this by ceasing their expansion of the ring road."

Councillor Mark Jones said: "In the short-term, we anticipate the road widening will improve local air quality and enable us to meet the ambitious targets we have set ourselves.

"Cycling groups have also been supportive of these changes."