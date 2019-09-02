Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Yorkshire scenes
  2. Star spotters' delight at Ellie Goulding's Minster wedding

    The weekend was one to remember for celebrity spotters in York after pop stars, artists and royalty descended on York Minster as singer Ellie Goulding married Caspar Jopling.

    VW Camper
    Copyright: PA Media

    Sarah, Duchess of York, and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were among the guests.

    Sarah, Duchess of York
    Copyright: PA Media

    A reception was held afterwards at Castle Howard, near Malton, about 15 miles from York.

    The 32-year-old musician became engaged to the 27-year-old art dealer in 2018.

    She arrived at the cathedral in a blue Volkswagen camper van and was greeted by cheers from the large crowd.

  3. Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    This morning will see any showers clear to leave it dry with some sunshine.

    It'll be mostly cloudy this afternoon with rain moving in and winds getting stronger.

    Rain at first tonight will clear from most places to leave it dry:

    Weather graphic
    Copyright: BBC

    M621 West Yorkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M621 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J3 for A653 Dewsbury Road.

    M621 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M621 westbound at J3, A653 (City Centre), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.

  5. Bradford Bulls bid farewell to Odsal stadium

    The last game has been played by Bradford Bulls at Odsal stadium, the team's home for the last 85 years.

    Stadium
    Copyright: Bradford Bulls

    The rugby league club brought down the curtain on the famous bowl with a Championship game against Sheffield Eagles.

    The club plans to compete next season with ground-sharing at Dewsbury's Tetley Stadium for home games.

    The Bulls announced their departure due to the rising costs of repair and maintenance earlier this month.

    The Rugby Football League has "reluctantly" approved the ground-share for the 2020 season.

    A172 North Yorkshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A172 North Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, from Carlton to Carlton.

    A172 North Yorkshire - A172 in Stokesley closed and it's slow in both directions from the Carlton junction to the Carlton junction, because of an overturned lorry and a shed load of Grain.

  7. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running on time.

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

    M606 West Yorkshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M606 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J1 for M62 J26.

    M606 West Yorkshire - M606 lane closed on exit slip road and it's very slow southbound at J1, M62 J26 (Chain Bar), because of a break down.

  9. Inquiry after man's body found near The Deep in Hull

    Investigations are continuing this morning after a man's body was found near The Deep attraction in Hull at the weekend.

    Hull from the air
    Copyright: Google

    The body was discovered in the mud banks next to the site, near the River Hull, on Saturday.

    Emergency services and the coastguard helped to recover the body at about 13:25, according to Humberside Police.

    The force said an investigation to try and identify the man and find out the circumstances of his death was under way.

