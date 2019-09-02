Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
By Andrew Barton
Murder accused in court after woman dies
Rebecca Simpson died in hospital on Monday after being found seriously hurt at a house in Castleford.Read more
Star spotters' delight at Ellie Goulding's Minster wedding
The weekend was one to remember for celebrity spotters in York after pop stars, artists and royalty descended on York Minster as singer Ellie Goulding married Caspar Jopling.
Sarah, Duchess of York, and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were among the guests.
A reception was held afterwards at Castle Howard, near Malton, about 15 miles from York.
The 32-year-old musician became engaged to the 27-year-old art dealer in 2018.
She arrived at the cathedral in a blue Volkswagen camper van and was greeted by cheers from the large crowd.
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
This morning will see any showers clear to leave it dry with some sunshine.
It'll be mostly cloudy this afternoon with rain moving in and winds getting stronger.
Rain at first tonight will clear from most places to leave it dry:
Severe disruption: M621 West Yorkshire westbound
M621 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J3 for A653 Dewsbury Road.
M621 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M621 westbound at J3, A653 (City Centre), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
Bradford Bulls bid farewell to Odsal stadium
The last game has been played by Bradford Bulls at Odsal stadium, the team's home for the last 85 years.
The rugby league club brought down the curtain on the famous bowl with a Championship game against Sheffield Eagles.
The club plans to compete next season with ground-sharing at Dewsbury's Tetley Stadium for home games.
The Bulls announced their departure due to the rising costs of repair and maintenance earlier this month.
The Rugby Football League has "reluctantly" approved the ground-share for the 2020 season.
Severe disruption: A172 North Yorkshire both ways
A172 North Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, from Carlton to Carlton.
A172 North Yorkshire - A172 in Stokesley closed and it's slow in both directions from the Carlton junction to the Carlton junction, because of an overturned lorry and a shed load of Grain.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running on time.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Severe disruption: M606 West Yorkshire southbound
M606 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J1 for M62 J26.
M606 West Yorkshire - M606 lane closed on exit slip road and it's very slow southbound at J1, M62 J26 (Chain Bar), because of a break down.
Inquiry after man's body found near The Deep in Hull
Investigations are continuing this morning after a man's body was found near The Deep attraction in Hull at the weekend.
The body was discovered in the mud banks next to the site, near the River Hull, on Saturday.
Emergency services and the coastguard helped to recover the body at about 13:25, according to Humberside Police.
The force said an investigation to try and identify the man and find out the circumstances of his death was under way.