Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The weekend was one to remember for celebrity spotters in York after pop stars, artists and royalty descended on York Minster as singer Ellie Goulding married Caspar Jopling.

Sarah, Duchess of York, and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were among the guests.

A reception was held afterwards at Castle Howard, near Malton, about 15 miles from York.

The 32-year-old musician became engaged to the 27-year-old art dealer in 2018.

She arrived at the cathedral in a blue Volkswagen camper van and was greeted by cheers from the large crowd.