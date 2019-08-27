Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
By Andrew Barton and Oli Constable
Teenager dies after suspected drug overdose at nightclub
An 18-year-old woman has died following a suspected drug overdose in a West Yorkshire nightclub.
She collapsed at The Warehouse nightclub in Leeds in the early hours of Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.
Officers were called at 03:18 and she was pronounced dead a short time later.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.
Yorkshire's Tuesday weather forecast
A dry morning, with some bright spells, but from noon onwards there's the risk of heavy thundery showers.
Further heavy and thundery showers are possible for a time this evening, but these should clear away to leave most places dry after midnight:
Seriously injured motorbiker assaulted after crash
A motorbike rider has been assaulted after being involved in a collision in Sheffield, say police.
The 28-year-old man was travelling along Ecclesall Road, towards the city centre on Sunday evening at about 20:40, when he collided with a pedestrian.
Police say both the rider of the bike and the pedestrian, a 22-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.
After the crash, which happened near the Nursery Tavern, the rider of the bike was assaulted by a third person, also at the scene.
Officers say a 24-year-old Sheffield man has been arrested and remains in custody.
Anyone who saw the incident is being asked to contact police.
'Extreme concern' over missing 73-year-old
A 73-year-old man has gone missing from Hull, police say.
Officers say they are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a missing Michale Margerison.
He was was last seen at midnight in the Spring Bank West area.
Mr Margerison is described as about 5ft 5in tall and of stocky build.
Anyone who sees him is being urged to contact Humberside Police.
Abandoned Leeds Festival camping gear given to homeless
Volunteers will be scouring the Leeds Festival site today scooping up discarded tents, sleeping bags, mats, wellingtons and camping utensils.
Over the last 10 years Everything Is Possible says it's passed on thousands of tents, sleeping bags and other equipment to community groups
The charity was set up in 1999 to support excluded young people, such as the homeless and those with drug or alcohol problems. It says often the equipment has only been used for one weekend.
Tens of thousands of people attended the three-day event at Bramham Park.
Wilder's 'surreal' success for Sheff Utd
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J30 for A616 Worksop to J31 for A57 Worksop Road Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - Two lanes closed and it's slow on M1 northbound from J30, A616 (Worksop) to J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a break down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Group in hospital over 'food cannabis spiking'
