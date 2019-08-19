Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time. For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Concerns grow for missing 80-year-old Barnsley man
An 80-year-old man is still missing from his home in Barnsley despite a search by nearly 50 police officers.
Brian Tomlinson was last seen at about 16:00 on Friday at his home in the Hemingfield area.
He is described as about 5ft 8ins tall with a skinny build and grey hair.
Over the last 24 hours a team of 46 officers, volunteers from Mountain Rescue and fire crews from South Yorkshire, as well as the police drone and helicopter have been looking for him.
Supt Colin McFarlane said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Brian’s safety and so are his family - it is extremely important that we find him as soon as possible.
“We believe he is on foot, so could have travelled anywhere in the town. He may also be in a confused state."
Police want people in the area to check their gardens and outbuildings to see if Mr Tomlinson has taken refuge there.
Two men die in Market Rasen motorcycle crash
Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of two motorcyclists in Lincolnshire.
The two riders collided on the B1225 near Market Rasen at about 18:00 on Saturday evening.
A man in his 30s from the Gainsborough area and another man, who was in his 60s and from Hull, died in the crash.