Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Humberside.
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Humberside.
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton and Oli Constable
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Tributes to Batley Bulldogs player Archie Bruce
BBC Sport
Tributes continue to be paid to Batley Bulldogs scrum-half Archie Bruce, who died at the weekend at the age of 20.
The player was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday morning, after making his debut for the Championship side at Toulouse on Saturday night.
Batley director John Miller said Bruce was "really giddy and happy with himself after the game and very proud".
He added: "He was an infectious young fella, polite, smart, funny and a little bit cheeky. His enthusiasm was fantastic. A young fella with the world at his feet."
Inquiries are being conducted in France and some of the club's players and staff delayed their return home.
The club said: "Playing the final 30 minutes of the game he made a great impact with darting runs, and his excitement was clear for all to see post match.
"A smart, polite, funny and extremely likeable young man, his death is an absolute tragedy."
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Concerns grow for missing 80-year-old Barnsley man
An 80-year-old man is still missing from his home in Barnsley despite a search by nearly 50 police officers.
Brian Tomlinson was last seen at about 16:00 on Friday at his home in the Hemingfield area.
He is described as about 5ft 8ins tall with a skinny build and grey hair.
Over the last 24 hours a team of 46 officers, volunteers from Mountain Rescue and fire crews from South Yorkshire, as well as the police drone and helicopter have been looking for him.
Supt Colin McFarlane said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Brian’s safety and so are his family - it is extremely important that we find him as soon as possible.
“We believe he is on foot, so could have travelled anywhere in the town. He may also be in a confused state."
Police want people in the area to check their gardens and outbuildings to see if Mr Tomlinson has taken refuge there.