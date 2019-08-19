Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Tributes continue to be paid to Batley Bulldogs scrum-half Archie Bruce, who died at the weekend at the age of 20.

Batley Bulldogs Copyright: Batley Bulldogs

The player was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday morning, after making his debut for the Championship side at Toulouse on Saturday night.

Batley director John Miller said Bruce was "really giddy and happy with himself after the game and very proud".

He added: "He was an infectious young fella, polite, smart, funny and a little bit cheeky. His enthusiasm was fantastic. A young fella with the world at his feet."

Inquiries are being conducted in France and some of the club's players and staff delayed their return home.

The club said: "Playing the final 30 minutes of the game he made a great impact with darting runs, and his excitement was clear for all to see post match.

"A smart, polite, funny and extremely likeable young man, his death is an absolute tragedy."