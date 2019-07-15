Live

West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Pedestrian dies in Armley crash

    A man's been arrested after a pedestrian died when he was hit by a car in Leeds.

    Stanningley Road
    The 30-year-old local man died at the scene in Armley on Stanningley Road at its junction with Armley Grange Drive, at about 23:00 on Saturday night.

    The car, a blue Skoda Fabia, was travelling away from the city towards the Stanningley bypass at the time, West Yorkshire Police said.

    The 20-year-old was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

    Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to contact them.

  2. Yorkshire's sunny Monday weather forecast

    It will be fine, dry and warm today, with sunny periods and only a little fair-weather cloud developing and a small chance of showers in the afternoon.

    Tonight will be dry and mainly clear with light winds:

    Weather graphic
  4. Police 'concerns' for missing 14-year-old

    A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in West Yorkshire, police say.

    Jasmina Konecova
    Jasmina Konecova was last seen at 19:00 on Friday in Keighley.

    Police say they have "concerns for her welfare".

    She's described as a white eastern European female, with slim, brown hair.

    Officers say she is most likely wearing a burgundy dress and burgundy coat.

    Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the West Yorkshire force.

