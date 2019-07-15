West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A man's been arrested after a pedestrian died when he was hit by a car in Leeds.

Google Copyright: Google

The 30-year-old local man died at the scene in Armley on Stanningley Road at its junction with Armley Grange Drive, at about 23:00 on Saturday night.

The car, a blue Skoda Fabia, was travelling away from the city towards the Stanningley bypass at the time, West Yorkshire Police said.

The 20-year-old was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to contact them.