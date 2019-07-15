West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A man's been arrested after a pedestrian died when he was hit by a car in Leeds. The 30-year-old local man died at the scene in Armley on Stanningley Road at its junction with Armley Grange Drive, at about 23:00 on Saturday night. The car, a blue Skoda Fabia, was travelling away from the city towards the Stanningley bypass at the time, West Yorkshire Police said. The 20-year-old was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to contact them.
Pedestrian dies in Armley crash
Yorkshire's sunny Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
It will be fine, dry and warm today, with sunny periods and only a little fair-weather cloud developing and a small chance of showers in the afternoon.
Tonight will be dry and mainly clear with light winds:
'My son spent £3,160 in one game'
Zoe Kleinman
Technology reporter, BBC News
As politicians call for more regulation, you share your stories about children spending money within games.Read more
Police 'concerns' for missing 14-year-old
A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in West Yorkshire, police say.
Jasmina Konecova was last seen at 19:00 on Friday in Keighley.
Police say they have "concerns for her welfare".
She's described as a white eastern European female, with slim, brown hair.
Officers say she is most likely wearing a burgundy dress and burgundy coat.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the West Yorkshire force.
