Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Tributes have been paid to a "true gentleman and friend" who died after his scooter was involved in a crash with a van in Sheffield on Friday.

South Yorkshire Police Copyright: South Yorkshire Police

Ian Hudson, 66, died in hospital after the collision involving his Lambretta scooter and a van on the A57 Manchester Road on Friday.

His family has appealed for witnesses to the collision to contact South Yorkshire Police.

They said they were trying to come to terms with what happened.

"He was a friendly and outgoing man with many friends across Sheffield," they said.

"He had ridden scooters and motorbikes for many years, [and] would regularly drive out to the Peak District with friends."

He was an active member of Sheffield Aces Scooter Club, who also paid tribute to him, calling him "a true gentleman and friend".