West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Police searching for missing teenager

    Police in West Yorkshire are trying to find a teenage girl who's been missing from Halifax since Thursday.

    Alina Qureshi
    Alina Qureshi, 15, was last seen on Thursday night at about 22:30.

    The teenager has links to the West Midlands, including Birmingham and Walsall.

    Alina is described as being 5ft tall, of slim or medium build, with long straight black hair and brown eyes.

    She was last seen wearing a grey Nike jumper, black shirt, black Adidas shoes and had a pink leather shoulder bag.

