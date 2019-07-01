Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
- Live updates on Monday 1 July 2019
By Oli Constable
Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, from J31 for A57 Worksop Road Sheffield to J32 for M18.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 northbound from J31, A57 (Sheffield) to J32 M18, because of an accident.
Police searching for missing teenager
Police in West Yorkshire are trying to find a teenage girl who's been missing from Halifax since Thursday.
Alina Qureshi, 15, was last seen on Thursday night at about 22:30.
The teenager has links to the West Midlands, including Birmingham and Walsall.
Alina is described as being 5ft tall, of slim or medium build, with long straight black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a grey Nike jumper, black shirt, black Adidas shoes and had a pink leather shoulder bag.
Bamford baby boy dies days after alleged assault
A two-month-old boy has died days after suffering head injuries in an alleged assault.
The baby was airlifted to hospital from an address in Steward Gate in Bamford, Derbyshire, on Thursday.
Derbyshire Police said he had been in a critical condition in intensive care before he died on Saturday evening.
Anton Shields, 37, from Barnsley, in South Yorkshire, has previously been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.
Mr Shields, of Hardwick Crescent, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.