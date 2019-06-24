Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Live

  1. Man found unconscious in Sheffield city centre

    A man's been taken to hospital after being found unconscious in Sheffield city centre.

    Arundel Gate
    Police say they received a call from the Ambulance Service to Arundel Gate just after 22:00 last night.

    The man was taken to the Northern General Hospital.

    A cordon remains in place this morning as police investigate.

