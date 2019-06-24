Yorkshire scenes
Live

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Humberside.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Click on 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific stories
  2. Live updates on Monday 24 June 2019

Live Reporting

By Andrew Barton

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.

    However:

    • The 06:31 York to London Kings Cross is currently running 43 minutes late
    • The 06:54 Doncaster to London Kings Cross is running 40 minutes late
    • The 06:53 from Wakefield to London Kings Cross is posted as delayed

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  2. Man found unconscious in Sheffield city centre

    A man's been taken to hospital after being found unconscious in Sheffield city centre.

    Arundel Gate
    Copyright: Google

    Police say they received a call from the Ambulance Service to Arundel Gate just after 22:00 last night.

    The man was taken to the Northern General Hospital.

    A cordon remains in place this morning as police investigate.

Back to top