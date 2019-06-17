Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a man who was hit by a tram in Sheffield. Martin Rigg, 37, was struck on 22 May near Convent Walk on West Street and died in hospital four days later. Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday. He has been released on bail. A 26-year-old man from the Shiregreen area of Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of murder last month.
