Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Monday 17 June 2019
By Andrew Barton
Second murder arrest over Sheffield tram death
A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a man who was hit by a tram in Sheffield.
Martin Rigg, 37, was struck on 22 May near Convent Walk on West Street and died in hospital four days later.
Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday. He has been released on bail.
A 26-year-old man from the Shiregreen area of Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of murder last month.