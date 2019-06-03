Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

The condition of a seven-year-old boy who fell from a rollercoaster in North Yorkshire last week is improving, police have said.

The child was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary on Thursday with head injuries and was described as being in a "critical condition," after the incident at the Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon.

In a statement North Yorkshire Police said the boy is now "breathing independently and his condition continues to improve".

Witnesses said he fell about 15 feet from the Twister rollercoaster.

People reported hearing screams and seeing him "hanging backwards" from the carriage.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating.