Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

  1. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Tuesday morning, most services appear to be running to time so far.

    However, be aware that trains between Sheffield and Doncaster may be delayed, revised or cancelled due to vandalism. National Rail Enquiries has the latest details.

    And:

    • The 07:06 Doncaster to Beverley service is delayed
    • The 07:38 Sheffield to Lincoln service has been cancelled

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  2. Sheffield deaths: House murders accused mother in court

    A mother has appeared in court charged with the murder of her two teenage sons at a house in Sheffield.

    Flowers
    Copyright: PA

    Sarah Barrass, 34, is accused of murdering 14-year-old Blake Barrass and Tristan Barrass, 13, in the Shiregreen area on Friday.

    She appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court alongside Brandon Machin, 37, who also faces two counts of murder.

    The defendants were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court later today.

    Ms Barrass has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder against two other children.

    No pleas were entered to any of the charges.

