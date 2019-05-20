Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Live

  1. Sheffield shooting victim in 'serious' condition

    A teenager remains in a "serious" condition in hospital after being shot in the leg in Sheffield at the weekend.

    Copyright: Google

    Emergency services who were called to Spital Lane at about 00:10 on Sunday morning found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

    He was taken to hospital where he is in a "serious but stable condition".

    Detectives investigating the incident have urged witnesses and anyone with information to contact the force.

