Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Humberside.

  1. Investigation continues into teenager's 'tragic' ecstasy death
  3. Live updates on Monday 13 May 2019

By Andrew Barton

  1. Investigation into teenager's 'tragic' ecstasy death

    A police investigation is continuing this morning following the death of a 15-year-old girl in North Yorkshire who had apparently taken ecstasy.

    Applegarth Car Park in Northallerton
    The girl was found collapsed in Applegarth Car Park in Northallerton at about 21:30 on Saturday.

    She was taken to hospital in Middlesbrough where she later died.

    Det Insp Jon Sygrove warned other people "to be cautious and aware of the potential consequences of taking the drug".

    "This is an incredibly sad and tragic event and police inquiries are ongoing to determine the events around the girl's death," he said.

    Mr Sygrove appealed for any witnesses to contact the force.

