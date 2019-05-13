Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
- Investigation continues into teenager's 'tragic' ecstasy death
- Live updates on Monday 13 May 2019
By Andrew Barton
Investigation into teenager's 'tragic' ecstasy death
A police investigation is continuing this morning following the death of a 15-year-old girl in North Yorkshire who had apparently taken ecstasy.
The girl was found collapsed in Applegarth Car Park in Northallerton at about 21:30 on Saturday.
She was taken to hospital in Middlesbrough where she later died.
Det Insp Jon Sygrove warned other people "to be cautious and aware of the potential consequences of taking the drug".
"This is an incredibly sad and tragic event and police inquiries are ongoing to determine the events around the girl's death," he said.
Mr Sygrove appealed for any witnesses to contact the force.
