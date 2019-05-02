Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify in connection with a robbery in the toilets at Wakefield Westgate railway station.

West Yorkshire Police Copyright: West Yorkshire Police

The victim, aged in her 20s, was followed into the cubicle by a man at about 15:15 on 28 April.

West Yorkshire Police said the suspect then covered her mouth and demanded money before fleeing with a quantity of cash.

Anyone with information about the man in the CCTV image is being asked to get in touch with police.