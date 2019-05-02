Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify in connection with a robbery in the toilets at Wakefield Westgate railway station. The victim, aged in her 20s, was followed into the cubicle by a man at about 15:15 on 28 April. West Yorkshire Police said the suspect then covered her mouth and demanded money before fleeing with a quantity of cash. Anyone with information about the man in the CCTV image is being asked to get in touch with police.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Thursday morning, most services appear to be running to time.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Election 2019: Council polls take place across Yorkshire
Voters will head to the polls later for council and mayoral elections across Yorkshire and the whole of the country.
Elections are being held for 248 English councils and six mayors.
Polling stations for the vote - spanning metropolitan and district councils and unitary authorities - open at 07:00 and close at 22:00.
This is the biggest set of local elections in England's four-year electoral cycle, with more than 8,400 seats being contested.
For details of elections in your area click this link, scroll down to the bottom of the page and type your postcode in the box provided.