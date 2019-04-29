Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

The deaths of five people in York's rivers this month are due to be discussed later. The city's river safety group, made up of the emergency services, local universities, the city council and other organisations, is set to meet. Among those to have died is 19-year-old Sonny Ferry whose parents have said they want to see safety around the city's rivers improved. David Horn, senior operations manager for the York Rescue Boat, says today's meeting will scrutinise everything. "If a person gets into the river, have they the capability to self-rescue? Do we put barriers or walls up? Is there enough lighting and is camera coverage in the area appropriate?" he asks.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
York city centre river safety under scrutiny
The deaths of five people in York's rivers this month are due to be discussed later.
The city's river safety group, made up of the emergency services, local universities, the city council and other organisations, is set to meet.
Among those to have died is 19-year-old Sonny Ferry whose parents have said they want to see safety around the city's rivers improved.
David Horn, senior operations manager for the York Rescue Boat, says today's meeting will scrutinise everything.
"If a person gets into the river, have they the capability to self-rescue? Do we put barriers or walls up? Is there enough lighting and is camera coverage in the area appropriate?" he asks.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Sheffield United promoted to Premier League
BBC Sport
Celebrations will be continuing this morning after Sheffield United were promoted to the Premier League.
The Blades are five points clear of Yorkshire rivals Leeds with one game of the Championship season remaining.
United could win the title if they win at Stoke City and Norwich lose at Villa on the final day.
Promotion means the Bramall Lane side will play in the top flight for the first time since 2007.
"It's one of the greatest days of my life, 100%," an emotional manager Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield.
"To see it over the line today, surrounded by my players and my family, to see us back in the Premier League is truly incredible.
"What a day to be a Blade. Next season will be a fabulous experience for everyone involved."