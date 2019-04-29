Live

West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

    This morning any mist will slowly lift to allow some sunshine.

    This afternoon will be dry with lengthy periods of sunshine.

    The top temperature will be about 15C (59F):

    Weather graphic
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.

    However:

    • The 07:21 Leeds to Scarborough service has been cancelled
    • The 07:50 York to Manchester Airport service has been cancelled
    • The 08:18 Leeds to Manchester Airport service has been cancelled

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

