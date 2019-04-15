Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Humberside.
Summary
- Live updates on Monday 15 April 2019
- Click on 'Related Stories' for county-specific updates
Live Reporting
By Adam Smith
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Body found in River Ouse in York
Police have recovered another body from the River Ouse in York.
Divers were in the water close to the Blue Bridge area yesterday morning and located the body of a male during the afternoon.
His family has been informed, according to police.
It's the third time in eight days that a body's been recovered from a river in York.