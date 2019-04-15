Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Yorkshire scenes

  1. Body found in River Ouse in York

    Police have recovered another body from the River Ouse in York.

    The confluence of the Ouse, and Foss which enters under the Blue Bridge on the right, seen from New Walk
    Copyright: Geograph/Paul Harrop

    Divers were in the water close to the Blue Bridge area yesterday morning and located the body of a male during the afternoon.

    His family has been informed, according to police.

    It's the third time in eight days that a body's been recovered from a river in York.

