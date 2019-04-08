Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Two teenage girls have been arrested in Hull on suspicion of assault following reports of videos on social media showing a teenage boy being assaulted.

The girls, aged 15 and 16, can't legally be identified.

Det Insp Simon Vickers, who is leading the investigation, said: "The girls have been arrested and are helping us with our enquiries."

The boy and his family are being supported by specialist officers and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated, according to police.

Officers have taken steps to have the videos removed, with Det Insp Vickers asking for them "not to be shared further as to do so may be also be committing an offence".