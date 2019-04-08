Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- Bradford road closures following 'police incident'
- Libby Squire tribute among graffiti designs on derelict homes in Hull
- Live updates on Monday 8 April 2019
By Andrew Barton
Teenage girls arrested over boy's assault in Hull
Two teenage girls have been arrested in Hull on suspicion of assault following reports of videos on social media showing a teenage boy being assaulted.
The girls, aged 15 and 16, can't legally be identified.
Det Insp Simon Vickers, who is leading the investigation, said: "The girls have been arrested and are helping us with our enquiries."
The boy and his family are being supported by specialist officers and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated, according to police.
Officers have taken steps to have the videos removed, with Det Insp Vickers asking for them "not to be shared further as to do so may be also be committing an offence".
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
Early low cloud, mist and fog will disperse this morning, leaving it dry with periods of sunshine for most.
Tonight will remain dry with some clear spells:
Libby tribute among graffiti designs on derelict homes
A tribute to Libby Squire, the Hull University student whose body was found in the Humber estuary in March seven weeks after she went missing, is among designs painted on houses in the city.
Graffiti artists have painted more than 20 homes earmarked for demolition.
More than 100 artists took part in the two-day event in the Preston Road area of Hull.
Fire chiefs said a similar event held in 2018 had led to a reduction in anti-social behaviour and arson attacks.
Hull City Council provided 22 houses to organisers Bankside Gallery, who arranged for designs to be created by artists including Dilk, Penfold, Marcus Method, and Krek.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Bradford road closures following police incident
People in Bradford are being asked to avoid part of the city because of what's described as a "police incident".
More information as and when we get it: